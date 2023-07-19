Romania's junior table tennis teams win gold at European Championships.

Romania's junior boys' and girls' teams on Tuesday won gold at the 2023 ORLEN European Youth Championships in Gliwice, Poland, according to the Romanian Table Tennis Federation, told Agerpres.

In the boys' team final, Romania (Darius Movileanu, Eduard Ionescu, Iulian Chirita, Andrei Istrate, Dragos Bujor) defeated the Czech Republic 3-0, with the points being scored by Darius Movileanu (3-2 against Simon Belik), Eduard Ionescu (3 -1 against Ondrej Kveton) and Iulian Chirita (3-0 against Stepan Brhel).

In the girls' team event, Romania (Elena Zaharia, Ioana Singeorzan, Bianca Mei-Rosu, Evelyn Ungvari, Adela Struna) defeated Germany in the final 3-2. Germany won the first two games, through Mia Griesel, 3-2 against Ioana Singeorzan, and Lea Lachenmayer, 3-2 against Elena Zaharia. The Romanians made a spectacular comeback and won the gold thanks to the wins = by Bianca Mei-Rosu, 3-1 against Naomi Pranjkovic; Elena Zaharia, 3-0 against Mia Griesel, and Ioana Singeorzan, 3-1 against Lea Lachenmayer.

In the cadet boys' team series, Romania's team (Robert Podar, Robert Istrate, Mihai Nagy, Flavius Rus) won the bronze medals after losing the semi-final to Portugal 1-3.

The individual events start today.

At the 2022 edition in Belgrade, team Romanian won 6 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. In the junior series the tally was 4-1-3, and in the cadet series 2-0-0.