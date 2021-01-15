Romania's JusMin Ion, European Commission VP Jourova discuss CVM

The Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) and EU's newly established Rule of Law Mechanism were among the subjects discussed by Romania's Justice Minister Stelian Ion and Vice President of the European Commission Vera Jourova at a virtual meeting on Friday.

According to a press statement released by the Justice Ministry, Ion praised the European Commission for its constant involvement in justice reform in Romania, adding that meeting the benchmarks under CVM is a priority of his term of office. He also underscored the importance of establishing the Rule of Law Mechanism at EU level.

The European official expressed full readiness to co-operate with Romania in order to secure sustainability and stability of the Romanian judiciary reform process. Progress until the next CVM report could determine lifting the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism, according to the Justice Ministry.Jourova is quoted as saying in the statement that it is important to see Romania's sustainable and irreversible progress. Romania's success means the success of the European Commission and the Union as a whole. The European Commission is a supporter of Romania's justice reform.Ion voiced intention to finalise and submit to Parliament in April 2021 three draft laws of justice, put up for public debate in September 2020."We will fix the laws of justice. The process will involve the judiciary and Parliament alike. The legislative process itself must be of quality, characterised by dialogue and commitment. We want to achieve our goals, but not to the detriment of quality. We will continue to consult with the European Commission, the Venice Commission and GRECO. We continue to count on the support of the European Commission, which has proved to be a reliable partner," Ion is quoted as saying