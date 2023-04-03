Romania's men's sabre team wins bronze at 2023 Junior & Cadet Fencing World Championships

Romania's men's junior sabre team on Monday won bronze at the Junior & Cadet Fencing World Championships 2023 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The team composed of Casian Cidu, Vlad Covaliu, Mihnea Enache and Radu Nitu defeated the Uzbekistan team in the bronze medal match, 45-30.

The Romanians started straight form the second round, defeating the Czech Republic 45-33, then they prevailed over South Korea 45-34, defeated Spain in the quarter-finals 45-43 and lost the semi-final to the US, 41- 45.

In the women's junior team sabre event, Romania (Amalia Covaliu, Catinca Dumitru, Alexandra Mitrus, Ilinca Pantis) ranked 12th.

Romania has lined up 38 fencers for the Junior & Cadet Fencing World Championships 2023, with the goal of ranking 5th-6th.

At the 2022 World Championships in Dubai, Romania won just one medal, a silver, in the junior men's sabre team event (Mihnea Enache, Casian Cidu, Radu Nitu and Marco Sovar) and a fifth place in the junior women's sabre team event.