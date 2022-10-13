Romania’s National Council of Rectors expresses its confidence in and firm support for Prof. Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu

Romania’s National Council of Rectors regards and supports academic integrity as a fundamental value of higher education. However, compliance with the principles of academic ethics and integrity is analyzed through mechanisms that are specific to higher education and the rule of law. Therefore, the verdicts issued by individuals on social networks cannot be taken into account, even when the person concerned is a politician.

Romania’s National Council of Rectors firmly rejects any ‘sentences’ of more or less political nature, issued by veritable ‘digital tribunals’. Universities play an essential role in substantiating and promoting civic principles aimed at ensuring the proper functioning of the Romanian state and society. Thus, we consider it opportune and necessary to play this role by adopting a steadfast position every time the work ethics of a member of the academic community is judged and assessed within a framework devoid of professional and legal value.

Prof. Dr. Eng. Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu has built his teaching and scientific experience in over 30 years of sustained work that involved passing all the steps legally required for progress in the academic career, resulting in obvious and quantifiable results, as well as recognition by the academic community. All these cannot be wiped out and must be taken into consideration by this genuine lynching process launched on social media.

The document, falsely claimed to have been plagiarized, is a workbook/practical training guide, which is a supporting teaching instrument intended exclusively for project activities and practical work performed by the students of a particular faculty belonging to a particular university. A workbook is not a work that involves scientific creativity, it is not a document that demands original elements that result from the author’s personal research activities. To be available to each student that carried out practical training, the workbooks were lithographed within the higher education institution.

This workbook was in no way used by Prof. Dr. Eng. Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu for professional advancement. Moreover, he received the title of Professor in 2006, the year when the workbook was published.

It is worth mentioning that, at Prof. Cîmpeanu’s request, the ethics committee, together with a board consisting of experts in the relevant field, has already initiated an investigation to clarify the situation expeditiously. They will make a decision on the content and development of the students’ workbook and the according to the general academic and specialist customs

While waiting for the results of the investigation, we consider the public accusations to be unsubstantiated, especially since they were categorically denied publicly by the very person who is said to have been prejudiced - Prof. Dr. Eng. Ioan Pleșa.

Considering the above, Romania’s National Council of Rectors expresses its firm support for Prof. Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu, President of CNR, legally elected quasi-unanimously (68 Yes, one No) by secret ballot on 20 September 2020.