Romania's novel coronavirus case count rises by 2,121 to 139,612, death toll hits 5,121

As many as 2,121 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 139,612 on Tuesday. As many as 108,526 persons were declared cured.

According to GCS, 2,540,222 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 23,476 were performed in the last 24 hours - 14,771 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 8,705 upon request.

Another 73 people - 44 men and 29 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 5,121.

Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age category 40-49 years, 10 - in the 50-59 age category, 15 deaths were recorded in the age category 60-69 years, 24 - in the age category 70-79 years and 22 - in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 69 of the deaths recorded are of some patients who had comorbidities, three deceased patients had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for one deceased patient to date.

A number of 8,097 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities.

There were 608 patients admitted to ICUs.

In Romania, 11,433 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,834 are in institutional isolation. Also, 23,695 people are in quarantine at home, and 9 in institutional quarantine.

The number of Romanians from abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus is 6,766, while the number of deaths, 126, remained unchanged since the last report.

In the last 24 hours, police and gendarmes have applied 1,808 contraventional sanctions, amounting to 246,400 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic.

Bucharest - 403 and the counties of Prahova - 96, Iasi - 92, Cluj - 85, Bacau - 84 and Timis - 82 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Tuesday.

Most SARS-CoV-2 cases are in Bucharest - 19,792 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,850, Brasov - 6,459, Prahova - 6,309.