Romania's novel coronavirus case count rises by 2,958 to 142,570, death toll hits 5,203

As many as 2,958 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Wednesday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 142,570 on Wednesday. As many as 111,564 persons were declared cured.

According to GCS, 2,568,071 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 27,814 were performed in the last 24 hours - 17,351 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 10,463 upon request.

Another 82 people - 52 men and 30 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 5,203.

Of these, one death was in the 10-19 years age bracket, 2 deaths in the 40-49 years age category, 8 deaths in the 50-59 years age category, 18 deaths were in the 60-69-year-old category, 30 deaths in the 70-79 years age group and 23 deaths in the over 80-year age group.

According to the GCS, 79 of the deaths recorded are of some patients who had comorbidities, and for 3 deaths no comorbidities have been reported to date.

A number of 8,303 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities.

There were 612 patients admitted to ICUs.

In Romania, 11,965 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,889 are in institutional isolation. Also, 24,600 people are in quarantine at home, and 9 in institutional quarantine.

The number of Romanians from abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus is 6,767, while the number of deaths, 126, remained unchanged since the last report.

A number of 553 people retested positive for COVID-19, says the GCS.

In the last 24 hours, police and gendarmes have applied 3,401 contraventional sanctions, amounting to 537,823 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bucharest - 514 and the counties of Iasi - 157, Alba - 117, Timis - 104, Prahova - 101, Cluj - 98, Brasov - 95, Constanta - 94, Vaslui - 84, Dolj - 83, Valcea - 82 and Bacau - 82 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, informs the GCS on Wednesday.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Romania are in Bucharest - 20,306 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,918, Brasov - 6,554, Prahova - 6,410.