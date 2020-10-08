Romania's novel coronavirus case count rises by 3,130 to 145,700, death toll hits 5,247

As many as 3,130 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday, according to Agerpres.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 145,700 on Thursday. As many as 113,112 persons were declared cured.

According to GCS, 2,598,262 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 31,191 were performed in the last 24 hours - 18,626 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 11,565 upon request.

Another 44 people - 28 men and 16 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 5,247.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 40-49 years, two in the 50-59 age category, 10 in the age category 60-69 years, 19 in the age category 70-79 years and 12 in the over 80+ age category.

According to the GCS, all deaths occurred in patients with comorbidities.

A number of 8,491 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities.

There were 607 patients admitted to ICUs.

In Romania, 13,325 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,989 are in institutional isolation. Also, 25,603 people are in quarantine at home, and 9 in institutional quarantine.

The number of Romanians from abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus raised to 6,770, while the number of deaths, 126, remained unchanged since the last report.

A number of 584 people retested positive for COVID-19, says the GCS.

In the last 24 hours, police and gendarmes have applied 4,385 contraventional sanctions, amounting to 593,137 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bucharest - 549, and the counties of Iasi - 193, Bacau - 150, Timis - 142, Dambovita - 128 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting, informs the Strategic Communication Group.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Romania are in Bucharest - 20,885 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,988, Brasov - 6,634, Prahova - 6,511 and Iasi - 6.115.