Romania's Popovici ranked second in Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Italy

Agerpres
Romanian divers Constantin Popovici and Catalin Preda came in second and third place, respectively, at Polignano a Mare, Italy, the third leg of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

The reigning European champion took second place with a total of 439.40 points, and Catalin Preda was third with 432.50 points, both of whom were overtaken by British Aidan Heslop (448.60), according to a social media post by the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation.

Popovici, who won the first two legs in Boston and Paris, remains the leader in the general ranking, with 570 points, followed by Heslop (369) and Spain's Carlos Gimeno (344). Preda is sixth, with 266 points.

The next leg is scheduled for August 3 at Takachiho-Miyazaki in Japan.

