 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's President Iohannis, Polish counterpart Duda to host Bucharest Nine summit meeting on May 10

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
klaus iohannis

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda will host next Monday a Bucharest Nine (B9) summit.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the event is organised at the initiative of President Iohannis and will take place in Bucharest in the presence of Duda and with the participation via videoconference of the other B9 heads of state, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Presidential Administration points out that the high level meeting agenda includes preparations for the NATO summit to be held in Brussels on 14 June, with special emphasis on strengthening the transatlantic relationship, NATO's deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern Flank, and the NATO 2030 reflection process, agerpres.ro confirms.

The meeting will also take place among the recent worrying security developments in the Black Sea region.

Also addressed by the summit will be dialogue and co-operation with Eastern Neighbourhood partners, support for strengthening their defence capabilities, as well as increasing the resilience of NATO and NATO member states partners to current security challenges.

The Bucharest Nine (B9) is an initiative launched by President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and President of Poland Andrzej Duda in which NATO member states on NATO's Eastern Flank - Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary - participate.

The first B9 summit was held in Bucharest in November 2015. Subsequent summits took place in Warsaw, on June 8, 2018, and Kosice, on February 28, 2019.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.