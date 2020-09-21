Romania's reclassification to Secondary Emerging market status could attract new investments to BVB

According to the representatives of the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB), the reclassification of the Romanian capital market to Secondary Emerging market status could attract new investments to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) from specialized investment funds on emerging markets.

"The Romanian Association of Banks welcomes the implementation of the FTSE Russell decision on the promotion of the Romanian capital market to the Secondary Emerging market status, starting with September 21, 2020, alongside the inclusion of the securities issued by Banca Transilvania and Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica in the FTSE Global Equities Index Series (GEIS). The Romanian Association of Banks will continue to contribute to the development of the Romanian capital market and its strategic objective is to obtain full emerging market status from the profile institutions (FTSE Russell and MSCI)," shows an ARB press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the quoted source, the FTSE Russell decision comes as a result of the formal screening process that included the collection of information from public institutions and the Bucharest Stock Exchange, along with the calibration of information received versus the perception of institutional investors already trading on the local market.

The Romanian capital market will be included in the indices of FTSE Russell for Emerging Markets global index provider starting with September 21, 2020.