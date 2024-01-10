Romania's registered unemployment rate drops to 2.91 pct in November 2023

Romania's registered unemployment rate as of end-November 2023 was 2.91 percent, 0.13 percentage points down year-over-year, the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) said in a release.

The jobless total as of the end of November was 234,481, of whom 47,282 were collecting unemployment benefit and 187,199 were not. The number of jobless on benefit was by 4,220 higher, and that of unemployed receiving no benefit was 2,833 up compared to the previous month.

By residence, 68,334 unemployed in the ANOFM records were living in urban areas and 166,147 were rural residents.

The number of jobless women as of November 30, 2023 was 113,162, while the number of unemployed men was 121,319.

Most unemployed were in the 40 - 49 age bracket (55,515), followed by those aged over 55 (49,358). Unemployment was the lowest in the 25 - 29 age category (14,832).

By level of education, the unemployed without formal education and those with primary education account for a significant share in the total number of unemployed in the ANOFM records (29.06 percent). Unemployed middle school graduates account for 32.62 percent of this total, and higher education graduates - for 4.63 percent.