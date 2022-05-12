Romania's representative, wrs, enters the Eurovision Song Contest on Thursday

Romania's representative at Eurovision, wrs, will perform on Thursday in the second semifinal of the European song contest, organized at the Sala Pala Olimpico in Turin, Agerpres reports.

The artist will enter the thirteenth in the competition, with the song "Llámame". Representatives from Australia, Georgia, Cyprus, Serbia, Finland, Azerbaijan, San Marino, Israel, Malta, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Northern Macedonia, Sweden, Estonia and Ireland also take the stage in the second semifinal.Fans from the semifinalist countries (except those living in Romania) plus those from Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy can vote for the song "Llámame" via SMS or through the application on the official website of the contest.All those who want to support Romania have to do is that, in the allotted period, which will open immediately after the end of the presentation of the 18 songs, to vote 13 - the number allocated to Romania.Eurovision presenters will announce when the lines are open for voting. A jury made up of music industry professionals will vote in turn, and the jury's choice will represent 50% of the final result.The holders of the first 10 positions will qualify for the final of the Eurovision 2022 competition, which will take place on Saturday evening.On Tuesday, after the first semifinal, the representatives of the following countries qualified for the final: Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and the Netherlands.The five countries that make up the so-called "Big Five" group - the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - are automatically qualified for the grand final, as they make the largest financial contributions to the competition organizer, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).The Eurovision 2022 final will take place on Saturday, May 14, and Romanian viewers will be able to watch it live on TVR 1 and TVR International, also starting at 22.00.The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 takes place under the slogan "The sound of beauty."The Eurovision Song Contest is the most important international music competition organized by the EBU - the largest public television association in Europe. The European Song Contest (ESC) has been held every year since 1956. The show is one of the longest-running and most watched television programs in the world, being broadcast in Europe as well as in Australia, Asia and the United States.Romania's best performances in this competition were twice the third place (Luminita Anghel & Sistem - Kyiv, 2005; Paula Seling and Ovi - Oslo, 2010) and once the fourth place (Mihai Traistariu - Athens, 2006).