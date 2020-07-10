Romania's resident population at 19.414 ml early last year, aging steadily

Romania's resident population stood at 19.414 million as of January 1, 2019, and an advance in the demographic aging phenomenon is visible compared to January 1, 2018, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release.

The female population is 9.914 million, accounting for 51.1 percent of the total.

Compared to the year-ago period, demographic aging picked up as the share of the young population (aged 0 - 14) dropped to 15.7 percent of the total resident population, while the share of elderly (65+) increased from 18.2 percent to 18.5 percent. The adult population (15 - 64 years of age) represents 65.8 percent of the total, down by 152,000 compared to the beginning of 2018. The share of the 30 - 34, 35 - 39, 40 - 44, 45 - 49 and 50 - 54 age groups has increased, while the age groups 15 - 19, 20 - 24, 25 - 29, 55 - 59 and 60 - 64 have lost ground.

INS mentions that the urban population amounts to 10,455 million, representing over half of the country's resident population (53.9 percent).

The North-East development region (with the counties: Bacau, Botosani, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava, Vaslui) was the most populous as of January 1, 2019, accounting for 16.5 percent of Romania's resident population. At the opposite end stands the West development region (consisting of the counties: Arad, Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Timisoara) with just 9.2 percent of the resident population.

The Bucharest-Ilfov development region is the most urbanized, with the population living in municipalities and cities representing 88.5 percent of the region's total population.

Life expectancy at birth reached 75.99 years in 2019, having gained 0.14 years compared to 2018, with women outliving men by 7.08 years on average. Due to the differences in mortality by areas of residence registered in 2019, the average life expectancy in urban areas was by 3.02 years higher than in rural areas.

According to the INS, the natural increase of the resident population stayed negative in 2019 (at -73,600) in all the regions of the country.

The INS expects the young resident population of preschool and school age to continue to follow a downward trend and to reach 3.12 million in 2030, and 2.15 million in 2060, compared to 3.53 million at present (in the school year 2019/2020).

As regards the segment of the elderly population (aged 65+), the INS anticipates it to progressively grow to 3.75 million in 2030, and then follow a slightly downward trend, so that in 2060 this population segment is expected to count 3.73 million people, compared to 3.60 million as of January 1, 2019.

According to Eurostat, Romania ranks 7th in the European Union in terms of resident population, on January 1, 2019.