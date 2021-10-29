Romania's resident population decreases to 22.047 million as of July 1, 2021

Romania's resident population declined 0.4% y-o-y to 22.047 million on July 1, 2021, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday, agerpres reports.

Official data show that, out of the total population, the urban population was 12.417 million people, down from July 1, 2020 (0.6%), and the female population as of July 1, 2021 was 11.286 million persons, down over 42,000 persons from the same period of the previous year.

Demographic aging intensified as against July 1, 2020, with the share of the elderly population (aged 65 and over) going up 0.2 percentage points, and the youth population (0-14 years) levelling up at 14.6%.At the same time, the old age dependency ratio increased from 118 (as of July 1, 2020) to 119.3 old people for 100 young people (as of July 1, 2021).According to INS, the average age of the population in Romania was 42 years, 0.1 years older than on July 1, 2020, and the median age was 42.4 years, up 0.3 years from July 1, 2020.On July 1, 2021, the largest share in the total population was held by the age group 50-54 years (8.7%). Among males, the share of this age group was 8.8%, and 8.5% among females.The share of the 0-4 year old group was 4.7%, lower than that of the 5-9 year old group (4.8%) and that of the 10-14 year old group (5.2%).