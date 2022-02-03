 
     
Romania's retail trade volume advances 10.1pct in 2021

fructe, legume

The volume of Romania's retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose by 10.1% in 2021 y-o-y, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

The December 2021 volume of retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycle, unadjusted data, was up 8.3% overall on a monthly basis.

When adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the December 2021 volume of retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, was up 0.9% over the previous month.

Y-o-y, the December 2021 volume of retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycle, unadjusted data, advanced 7.2%.

When adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the December 2021 volume of retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased overall by 7.0%, also y-o-y.

