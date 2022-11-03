Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inches up to 5.2 pct in September

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched up to 5.2 percent this September from 5.1 percent the previous month, but the youth jobless rate stays significantly high, at 22.8 percent, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Thursday.

The number of unemployed (aged 15 - 74) as of the end of September was estimated at 432,700, on the rise from the previous month (422,500), but slightly down compared to September 2021 (432,800).By gender, the gap between male and female unemployment rates was 1.2 percentage points (5.7 percent for men, as to 4.5 percent for women)."The high youth unemployment rate (for 15-24-year olds), at 22.8 percent, is particularly noteworthy," the INS points out.The estimated adult unemployment rate (ages 25 - 74) was 4.1 percent (3.4 percent for women and 4.5 percent for men), with this category accounting for 73.6 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for September 2022.