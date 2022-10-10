Romania's total trade volume with Kazakhstan stands at 1.8 billion USD, in first 7 months, up 73pct

The total volume of trade between Romania and Kazakhstan amounted to 1.8 billion USD in the first seven months of 2022, increasing by 73pct compared to the same period last year, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) announced on Monday.

"Kazakhstan is Romania's first trade partner in Central Asia and an important investor in the Romanian economy. In the first seven months of 2022, the total volume of Romania's trade with Kazakhstan was 1.8 billion USD (+73pct compared to the same period of 2021), with exports totaling 40 million USD (+308pct) and imports standing at 1.8 billion USD (+71pct)," the press release mentions, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the balance was 1.8 billion USD in favor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Romania's imports from this country consisting of crude oil, namely 96pct.

A number of 46 Romanian-Kazakh mixed companies are registered in Romania, the volume of invested capital standing at 292,300 USD.

"The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT), through the Department of Foreign Trade (DCE), ensured the organization and secretariat works of the 16th session of the Romanian-Kazakh Intergovernmental Joint Committee for economic collaboration, held over October 6-7 , in Nur-Sultan, the Republic of Kazakhstan. The delegation of the relevant institution was led by Secretary of State Dimitrie-Horatiu Clepan," the press release mentions.

Furthermore, State Secretary Dimitrie-Horatiu Clepan coordinated the negotiations at expert level for the Joint Committee Protocol, a document that includes bilateral cooperation projects in areas such as: trade, investments, SMEs, tourism, energy, transport, work, agriculture, environment, health, culture.

The protocol was signed, at the end of the works, by the two co-presidents of the Joint Committee, namely by Romania's Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu and Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov.

On the sidelines of the Joint Committee, State Secretary Dimitrie-Horatiu Clepan deepened the bilateral dialogue through discussions with Kazakh counterparts in the areas of entrepreneurship - First Deputy Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaksylykov Timur Mekeshevich, Deputy Minister of Tourism Yerzhan Yerkinbayev and Chairman of the Kazakh Tourism National Company Talgat Amanbayev.