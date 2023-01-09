Romania's trade balance deficit increases by 9.65 billion euros, in the first 11 months of 2022

The trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) was 31 billion euros, between January 1 and November 30, 2022, increasing by 45.2% (+9.654 billion euros compared to the value recorded in the same period in 2021, according to the data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday.

According to the INS, in November 2022, FOB exports amounted to 8.426 billion euros, and CIF imports were 11.015 billion euros, thus resulting in a deficit of 2.589 billion euros. Compared to November 2021, exports in November 2022 increased by 18.8%, while imports increased by 19.3%.

In the first 11 months of the previous year, FOB exports reached the value of 8.5261 billion euros (+25.1% compared to the same period in 2021) and CIF imports reached 11.6262 billion euros (+29.9 %).

According to official data, in the analyzed period, important shares in the structure of exports and imports are held by the product groups: machines and transport equipment (41.7% for export and 32.7% for import) and other manufactured products (30% for export and 28.6% for import).

The value of intra-EU27 exchanges of goods recorded between January 1 and November 30, 2022 was 61.886 billion euros for shipments and 82.150 billion euros for imports, representing 72.6% of total exports and 70.7% of total imports.

Also, the value of extra-EU27 exchanges of goods stood at the value of 23.375 billion euros for exports, respectively 34.112 million euros for imports, the equivalent of 27.4% of total exports and 29.3% of total imports.AGERPRES