Romania's trade balance deficit narrows to 1.193 bln euros this January

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit stood at 1.193 billion euros this January, by 124.6 million euros less from a year ago, as imports dropped 5.8 percent and exports 4.9 percent, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

FOB exports totaled 5.405 billion euros this January, and CIF imports stood at 6.599 billion euros.

The product groups with a significant share of the country's trade in the reporting month were machines and transport equipment (49.9 percent for exports and 37.7 percent for imports) and other manufactured products (30.4 percent for exports and 29.4 percent for imports, respectively).

The value of intra-Community (intra-EU27) trade exchanges in January 2021 was 4.092 billion euros on the outbound and 4.907 billion euros on the inbound, representing 75.7 percent of total exports, and 74.4 percent of aggregate imports, respectively.

The amount of extra-Community exchanges of goods was 1.313 billion euros for exports and 1.692 billion euros for imports, representing 24.3 percent of total exports and 25.6 percent of total imports.