Romania's trade deficit exceeded 14 billion euros January through October

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Romania's trade deficit reached 14.023 billion euros January through October this year, by 2.180 billion euros more compared with the same period last year, according to a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. 

Exports totalled 58.178 billion euros in the same interval, while imports reached 72.201 billion euros. Exports increased by 1.7 per cent, while imports increased by 4.6 per cent, informs the INS. 

The following groups of products have the most important share in the structure of exports and imports: machinery and transport equipment (47.3 per cent in exports and 37.2 per cent in imports) and other manufactured products (31.9 per cent in exports and 30.5 per cent in imports). 

Romania exported foodstuffs and live animals worth 3.947 billion euros and imported the same categories of products worth 5.500 billion euros. 

Our country recorded a slight trade surplus in machinery and transport equipment, with exports totalling 27.502 billion euros and imports totalling 26.857 billion euros.

