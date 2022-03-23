Romania's Under-18 team defeated by Turkey 3-0 in friendly

The Romanian Under-18 national team was defeated by the similar Turkish team with the score of 3-0 (3-0), on Wednesday, at Kocaeli Stadium in Izmit, in a friendly match, Agerpres reports.

The goals were scored by Basar Oenal (21), Emirhan Ilkhan (25) and Sami Satilmis (40), according to the Turkish federation's website.Coach Daniel Oprescu lined up the following team: David Dinca - David Maftei (Radu Ciresoiu, 80), Razvan Pascalau (Robert Salceanu, 46), Stefan Dutu (Ionut Costea, 80), Robert Salceanu (Alexandru Suteu, 80) - Mario Lacatus (David Tone, 46), Alin Botogan (David Sala, 46) - Antonio Bordusanu (Cristian Delciu, 80), Septimiu Kolbasz (Atanas Trica, 46), Alexandru Musi (Ionut Pelivan, 80) - David Palade (Eduard Lambrinoc, 72).The two teams will face off again on Friday, also in Turkey.The U18 team will play the first qualifying round for the 2023 European Championship in the autumn. Romania will face Latvia (September 21), Lithuania (September 24) and Austria (September 27). The first two places will qualify for the elite round, together with the team on the 3rd place with the best results versus the first two places. The final tournament will take place in Malta.