Romania's unemployment rate increases to 3.3 pct in August

The national unemployment rate in August stood at 3.3pct, 0.26 percentage points above the same month in 2019, according to data from the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), published on Monday.

The percentage reported in August, however, was up by 0.03 percentage points compared to July 2020.

According to ANOFM records, the total number of unemployed at the end of August of 286,662 people increased by 2,723 people compared to the previous month. Of the total registered unemployed, 94,924 were unemployed and 191,738 were not compensated.

"The number of unemployed indemnified persons increased by 8,294, and the number of unpaid unemployed decreased by 5,571 compared to the previous month. By residence areas, the number of unemployed at the end of August is as follows: 101,937 unemployed people come from urban areas and 184,725 unemployed come from rural areas," reads the release.

According to the cited source, most unemployed were between 40 and 49 years old (76,147), followed by those in the 50 to 55 age group (54,423), at the opposite pole being people between aged 25 to 29 (14,461).

Regarding the structure of unemployment by level of education, unemployed without education and those with primary education level have a significant share in the total number of unemployed people registered in the ANOFM records (23.45 pct).