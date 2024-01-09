Romania's unemployment rate steady at 5.4 pct in November 2023

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November 2023 stood at 5.4 percent, in line with the previous month, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The number of unemployed (aged 15 - 74) as of the end of November 2023 was estimated at 442,100, on a decline from the previous month (446,500) and also compared to November 2022 (481,700).

By gender, the gap between male and female unemployment rates was of 0.9 percentage points (5.8 percent for men, as to 4.9 percent for women). The youth jobless rate stays significantly high, at 21.1 percent

The estimated adult unemployment rate (ages 25 - 74) was 4.4 percent (4.1 percent for women and 4.7 percent for men), with this category accounting for 77.2 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for November 2023.