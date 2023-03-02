Romania's Voinea progresses to women's vault final at Doha World Cup

Romania's Sabrina Maneca Voinea on Wednesday secured a position in the women's vault final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha after the first day of qualifications, told Agerpres.

Debutant Voinea, the reigning European junior vault champion, progressed to the final on this apparatus with the third best score, 13.016 (13.766 for the first vault, 12.266 for the second), behind French Coline Devillard (13.399) and Egyptian Nancy Taman (13.083), according to a social media post of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

On uneven bars, Voinea finished 14th in the qualifications, with 10.933.

In the men's competition, Andrei Muntean ranked 20th in the floor qualification, with 12.800 points, and Razvan-Denis Marc finished 28th, with 12.500. On pommel horse, Marc was 33rd with 12.366 and Roland Modoianu-Zseder finished 42nd with 11.100. In the rings qualifications, Modoianu-Zseder ranked 17th, with 13.533, and Marc was 20th, with 13.200.

In today's qualifications, Voinea will perform on beam and floor, Muntean will compete on parallel bars, Marc and Modoianu on horizontal bar.

The Romanian gymnasts competing in Qatar are accompanied by coaches Camelia Voinea, Marius Berbecar and Gerard Speerstra.

At the 15th edition of the World Cup in Doha, 154 gymnasts are expected to compete.

The finals will take place on Friday and Saturday.