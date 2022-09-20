Romania's W8+ crew progress to World Rowing Championships at Racice final

Romania's women's eight (W8+) crew on Tuesday progressed to the event's final at the World Rowing Championships at Racice, the Czech Republic, while the men's eight (M8+) crew will compete in the repechage for a berth in the final, told Agerpres.

In the preliminary group that decided the lanes for the final on September 25, Romania's W8+ crew composed of Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhus, Adriana Ailincai, Maria Tivodariu, Madalina Beres, Amalia Berea, Ioana Vrinceanu, Denisa Tilvescu and Victoria Stefania Petreanu, took the fifth place in 6:17.39, qualifying for the final alongside the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and China.

In the men's eight race, compatriots Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Florin Arteni, Constantin Adam, Marius Cozmiuc, Sergiu Bejan, Stefan Berariu, Florin Lehaci and Adrian Munteanu finished in second in heat 1 in 5:32.93 and moved to the repechage scheduled for September 23.

Also on Tuesday, the Romanian women's quadruple sculls (W4x) crew - Elena Logofatu, Cristina Druga, Ioana Morosan and Patricia Cires - finished fourth in the repechage and missed out on the semis, going to compete in final C.

Romania has lined up 11 boats and 35 rowers for the World Rowing Championships in Racice, with eight of its crews having progressed to the semi-finals and one to the final.