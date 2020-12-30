 
     
Romania's wheat and corn exports down 14 pct over Jan - Sept 2020

Romania's wheat and corn exports over January - September 2020 amounted to 7.64 million tons, down by almost 14 percent YoY, while revenues dropped 11.4 percent to 1.47 billion euros, according to data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) at the request of AGERPRES.

For a comparison, in the first nine months of 2019, Romania exported to EU and non-EU countries 8.87 million tons of wheat and corn worth 1.65 billion euros.

According to the agri-food trade balance, corn grain tops Romania's deliveries to foreign markets (inside and outside the EU) in the reporting period, with 3.89 million tons and revenues of 747.26 million euros, followed by wheat and meslin with 3.75 million tons worth 723.26 million euros.

Romania registered an agri-food trade deficit of 1.24 billion euros in the first nine months of 2020, up by 21 percent compared to the same period of 2019. Exports increased by almost 3 percent to 5.21 billion euros, but imports grew 6 percent to 6.46 billion euros.

According to MADR data, the total amount of agri-food products exported between January and September 2020 to intra- and extra-EU countries was by more than 4 million tons higher than agri-food imports, specifically standing at 12.41 million tons and 7.91 million tons, respectively.

