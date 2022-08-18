Romania's wholesale trade advances nearly 29pct in H1 2022

The turnover in Romania's wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased in nominal terms by 28.7% unadjusted in H1 2022, y-o-y, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday.

The increase was generated by rises in wholesale trade of agricultural raw materials and live animals (+66.5%), wholesale on a fee or contract basis (+60.2%), other specialised wholesale (+41.6%), non-specialised wholesale trade (+22.8%), wholesale of households goods, other than food (+16%), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+15.6%), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+15.2%) and wholesale of information and communication equipment (+10%).

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the increase was 27.7% in nominal terms.

In June as against May 2022, the wholesale trade turnover, unadjusted, increased in nominal terms as a whole by 1.1%, on increases in the turnover in wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals (+38.5%), wholesale of information and communication equipment (+10.6%) and wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+0.1%).

Decreases were recorded in June in other specialised wholesale (-8.5%), non-specialised wholesale trade (-3.1%), wholesale on a fee or contract basis (-1.6% ), wholesale of household goods, other than food (-1.0%) and wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (-0.5%).

The June 2022 turnover in the wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, adjusted for working days and seasonality increased in nominal terms as a whole by 0.7% on a monthly basis.

As against June 2021, the wholesale trade turnover, unadjusted, increased in nominal terms by 25.8% overall, on rises in the turnover from: wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals (+ 129.3%), wholesale on a fee or contract basis (+63.2%), other specialised wholesale (+23.8%), non-specialised wholesale trade (+20.1%), wholesale of information and communication equipment (+18%), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+16.1%), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+8.8%) and wholesale of household goods other than food (+8%), Agerpres.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the June 2022 turnover increased in nominal terms by 25.1% as a whole y-o-y.