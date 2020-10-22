Romania's women U19 national football team coach passes away due to COVID-19

The coach of Romania's women Under-19 national football team, Florin Bugar, has died, on Thursday morning, due to COVID-19, at the age of only 48, according to a release published on the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) website, as reported by AGERPRES.

Bugar, who also coached the Piros Security Arad team, of the women's football top tier Liga I, tested positive for COVID-19 on October 8. His health status worsened over the course of the following days, being diagnosed also with COVID-induced encephalitis.Over his career, Florin Bugar coached the men's and women's team of CFR Timisoara, the Piros Security Arad and the junior women's national teams of Romania."A tragic information, both for our team, as well as for the entirety of women's football. Unfortunately on the night of October 22, 2020, at 1:30 AM, coach Florin Bugar lost the most important match, that with life. In his career he also coached the men's but also the women's teams at CFR Timisoara, the national Under-19 women's football team. The entire staff and the players stand together with the family and send their sincerest condolence," shows the message posted on the Facebook page of the Arad-based team.