 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's wrestling team takes 4th place in Zagreb-held Grand Prix

stirileprotv.ro
sylver king wrestling

Romania's wrestling team took 4th place in the nation standings at the Grand Prix in Zagreb (Croatia), the Romanian Wrestling Federation reported on Monday, Agerpres reports.

"The first competition of the year for the Olympic wrestling team also brings the first results. At the Grand Prix in Zagreb, Romania won fourth place among 24 nations, competing in four finals for medals," reads the official Facebook page of the Romanian Wrestling Federation.

Romania's best results in Zagreb were recorded by Denis Mihai - 1st place in 55 kg, Nicu Ojog - 3rd place in 87 kg, Alin Alexuc - 5th place in 130 kg and Mihai Mihut - 5th place in the 67 kg.

The top three places in the nation standings at the Zagreb Grand Prix were occupied by Turkey, Ukraine and Norway.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.