Romania's wrestling team takes 4th place in Zagreb-held Grand Prix

Romania's wrestling team took 4th place in the nation standings at the Grand Prix in Zagreb (Croatia), the Romanian Wrestling Federation reported on Monday, Agerpres reports.

"The first competition of the year for the Olympic wrestling team also brings the first results. At the Grand Prix in Zagreb, Romania won fourth place among 24 nations, competing in four finals for medals," reads the official Facebook page of the Romanian Wrestling Federation.Romania's best results in Zagreb were recorded by Denis Mihai - 1st place in 55 kg, Nicu Ojog - 3rd place in 87 kg, Alin Alexuc - 5th place in 130 kg and Mihai Mihut - 5th place in the 67 kg.The top three places in the nation standings at the Zagreb Grand Prix were occupied by Turkey, Ukraine and Norway.