Romascanu: Shows to take place with 50% maximum occupancy; access also with COVID-19 test

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Lucian Romascanu

Performances could take place, in the coming period, with the participation of spectators up to 50 percent of the maximum capacity of the space, in addition to proof of having recovered from the disease or of the COVID vaccination, the public can also have access based on a negative test for the SARS-CoV-2 infection, the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, announced on Wednesday, after the Government meeting, agerpres reports.

"I come with good news. At our requests, our insistence, we managed to have performances tale place in closed or open space, in the next period, depending on the pandemic evolution, with 50%, instead of 30% of occupied seats, with a test, until now there was a vaccine or proof of having recovered from the disease, and the last hour until which it can be played is 22.00," Romascanu told a press conference.

He added that, according to the CNSU Decision, which cleared the Government, people can travel home without be stopped by the law enforcement with fines, as long as they can show the tickets proving they attended a show.

"It's important, because these performances of the Opera, which are extremely beautiful and with a remarkable distribution and a special charge, can be seen today, the day after tomorrow and on December 12 with 50% of the capacity of the performance hall," mentioned Romascanu, referring to the show "Lohengrin", directed by Silviu Purcarete, for the first time at the centenary of the Bucharest National Opera.

100 years after the historic moment when George Enescu conducted "Lohengrin" at the Bucharest National Opera, on Wednesday evening, the main event of the "Opera 100" season will take place: the premiere with "Lohengrin" by Richard Wagner, directed by Silviu Purcarete, stage design by Dragos Buhagiar, musical management Tiberiu Soare. The show will take to the stage twice more, on Friday and Sunday, from 18.30.

