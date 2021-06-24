ROMATOM welcomes ratification by Parliament of Romania - US nuclear cooperation agreement

The Romanian Atomic Forum ROMATOM, the representative body of the Romanian nuclear industry, welcomes the adoption by Romania's Senate of the bill on the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United States of America on cooperation in the Romanian civil nuclear energy sector, specifically for carrying out the refurbishment project of Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 and the construction of Units 3 and 4.

This step proves the strong support the nuclear field enjoys across Romania's entire political spectrum represented in Parliament, ROMATOM said.

This Intergovernmental Nuclear Cooperation Agreement initialed in autumn 2020 represents a significant progress for the advancement of nuclear projects in Romania, with a strategic role in ensuring independence and energy security and achieving Romania's decarbonisation targets under the new European Green Deal.

"Romania benefits from operating experience acquired during the operation of Cernavoda Units 1 and 2, skilled workforce, a mature horizontal industry capable to significantly participate in the realization of new nuclear projects. The Romanian authorities' committing to the transatlantic partnership for accomplishing the Romania - US strategic nuclear projects represents a positive signal for the local industry, opening at the same time perspectives for the development of education, research and innovation in the nuclear field," says ROMATOM honorary president Teodor Chirica.

Romania's nuclear industry accounts for a yearly turnover of 590 million euros and provides 11,000 jobs, a figure that could increase to 19,000 following the start of new nuclear projects.

Based on a ROMATOM survey conducted on 42 Romanian nuclear and nuclear-related companies, the potential participation of the Romanian nuclear industry in the completion of the Cernavoda Units 3 and 4 project is estimated at about 1 - 1.6 billion euros, which would represent between 25 and 40 percent of the total value of the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract.

"By continuing the major nuclear projects, Romania joins the steps taken at European level for the transition to a zero carbon economy by 2050, as nuclear energy is an important component of decarbonization, the backbone as the European Commission calls it in the report 'A clean planet for all', together with renewable energies. Romania is also committed to developing new nuclear technologies such as small modular reactors and 4th generation technologies by its participation in the European project Alfred, with the expertise acquired through the operation of existing and new nuclear units, which are all an important resource we can capitalize on and further develop," said ROMATOM general manager Lucian Rusu.

ROMATOM was established on January 10, 2001 and currently includes 40 companies and associations specializing in the provision of services, products and works for the nuclear and nuclear-related fields.

The association aims to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy in Romania and to support the national nuclear program, as well as to coordinate all activities undertaken following the association's accession and participation in the European Atomic Forum FORATOM.