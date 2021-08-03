Romfilatelia: 'Neagoe Basarab, 500yrs since death' issue to be put into circulation

The postage stamp issue "Neagoe Basarab, 500 years from death" will be put into circulation by Romfilatelia on Thursday.

The issue consists of a stamp and a lace package.

The stamp with a face value of 9 lei reproduces the portrait of Neagoe Basarab, as it appears in the votive painting at the Curtea de Arges Monastery, executed in the 16th century by Dobromir, Agerpres informs.

On the stamp of the lace package, with a face value of 31.50 lei, is illustrated an icon representing the Holy Voivode Neagoe Basarab, canonized in 2009, and in the graphic composition of the show's package is the reproduction of the votive painting from the church of the Arges Court Monastery, in which, together with the ruler, appear Mrs. Despina Milita and their six children (the third from the left is his son Teodosie).

The postage stamp issue will be available in Romfilatelia stores in Bucharest, Bacau, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, as well as online: http://romfilatelia.ro/store/.