Romgaz, Petrom set to produce hydrogen at wind farm in Dobrogea

Romania's natural gas producers Romgaz and Petrom are considering developing a joint project to produce hydrogen at a wind farm in the south-eastern province of Dobrogea, for the first time in Romania, senior official with the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Niculae Havrilet announced on Thursday at a virtual Green Energy Forum, according to AGERPRES.

"I believe that by the middle of next year we will have at least two wind and / or solar farms that will have hydrogen production. First of all, it is the initiative of the two big natural gas producers, which, through joint action, want to set up the first hydrogen production farm in the Dobrogea area. Because the technology involved is very expensive, there is an initiative for this hydrogen manufactured for the first time to be used in the area of electricity producers in the Danube Delta, as environmental restrictions there make building gas pipelines and similar investments impossible," Havrilet said.

He added that the town of Sulina has been left without heat, as the coal-firing facilities there could no longer be used.

"There has been a very important element since 2003: the inhabitants of the Danube Delta have both fuels and part of the electricity consumption subsidised, which would make hydrogen subsidised as well to be used in this area," he said.

According to him, the European Commission has established that hydrogen production must be supported by European funds, and the EU's Modernisation Fund will encourage the production of electricity that can be stored in either batteries or hydrogen.