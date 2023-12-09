 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Roughly 162k persons cross Romanian border on Friday, while 6,720 Ukrainian nationals have entered

Novinite
refugiati ucraineni bulgaria

Roughly 162,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and approximately 50,100 means of transport, performed, on Friday, the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through Romanian border points, according to the Border Police.

There were 85,300 citizens on the way to enter Romania, of whom 6,720 were Ukrainian citizens.

Thus, starting from pre-conflict period, namely 10 February 2022 until 8 December 2023, midnight, at the national level, 6,814,365 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police say that in the last 24 hours, 61 illegal acts (35 crimes and 26 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian citizens and foreigners were detected, the amount of contravention fines applied being over 93,100 RON, to which are added goods seized for confiscation, worth more than 211,100 RON.

Moreover, eight foreign citizens, who did not meet the conditions provided by the law, were not allowed to enter Romania, while 13 Romanian citizens were prohibited to exit the country for various legal reasons.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.