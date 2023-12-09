Roughly 162k persons cross Romanian border on Friday, while 6,720 Ukrainian nationals have entered

Roughly 162,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and approximately 50,100 means of transport, performed, on Friday, the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through Romanian border points, according to the Border Police.

There were 85,300 citizens on the way to enter Romania, of whom 6,720 were Ukrainian citizens.

Thus, starting from pre-conflict period, namely 10 February 2022 until 8 December 2023, midnight, at the national level, 6,814,365 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police say that in the last 24 hours, 61 illegal acts (35 crimes and 26 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian citizens and foreigners were detected, the amount of contravention fines applied being over 93,100 RON, to which are added goods seized for confiscation, worth more than 211,100 RON.Moreover, eight foreign citizens, who did not meet the conditions provided by the law, were not allowed to enter Romania, while 13 Romanian citizens were prohibited to exit the country for various legal reasons.