Roughly 76,700 travelers, including 7,783 Ukrainians, enter Romania on May 15

Approximately 159,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and roughly 42,000 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Monday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 76,700 travelers of whom 7,783 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on May 15, the IGPF said.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 4,238,263, the IGPF reports.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 54 illegal acts (34 crimes and 20 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to approximately RON 88,800.

Fines worth over RON 14,100 were also issued.

27 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 13 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.