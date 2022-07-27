Rowing: Romanian crews qualify for final event, semifinals of World Under-23 Chamionships

One Romanian crew (four plus one women's sculls) has directly qualified to Final A, and two other Romanian crews will participate in the semifinals, women's double sculls and men's double sculls, following the results of the races on Tuesday at the Under-23 Rowing World Championships in Varese (Italy).

In the four plus one women's sculls, the crew composed of Daria-Ioana Dinulescu, Elena-Diana Suta, Elena-Maria Robitu, Ancuta-Adelina Ungurean and Antonia Iancu finished the preliminary race ranking 5th, thus going directly to Final A, according to the Facebook of the Romanian Rowing Federation, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the women's double sculls, Andrada-Maria Morosanu and Iulia-Liliana Balauca finished the race first in their series and qualified for the semifinals, as did the men's double sculls crew, made up of Andrei Mandrila and Claudiu Neamtu, who finished the race on the 2nd position in their series.

Mariana-Laura Dumitru has won the fourth series and qualified, on Monday, for the semifinals of the women's single rowing event in the light category.

Six other crews ensured their presence in the requalifications, following the Tuesday races.

The Romanian youth team participates in the competition (July 25-30) with 10 crews and 43 athletes.