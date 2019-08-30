Rowmania Fest will start with flashmob dedicated to the United Waters of Romania project

The international row boat festival Rowmania, at its 9th edition, will start, Friday evening, on the Danube boardwalk in eastern Tulcea with the parade of the canotca boats, as well as with a flashmob dedicated to the project "United Waters of Romania" (AUR), the cofounders of the Ivan Patzaichin-Mila 23 Association - Ivan Patzaichin and Teodor Frolu, announced, on Friday, during a press conference.

"This year as well we will have interesting surprises. We will have a lot of educational projects for children, and the most important is this AUR project that we have launched recently, after accumulating experience with our projects around the country. I don't think there's a puddle in Romania that we haven't disturbed," said Ivan Patzaichin."This evening, at 19:00 hrs, we have guests from Hungary who will open the festival with jazz music, then between 19.30-19.45 the parade will take place, and at the end we will have an AUR flashmob with everyone who's going to be there. Then we will have the official opening that will be followed by rock'n'row concerts," Teodor Frolu mentioned.The concerts that will take place on Friday on the Danube boardwalk will feature artists Haraszti Adam Projekt, Am fost la munte si mi-a placut and Phoenix.Rowmania Fest will continue on Saturday with canotca tours on Ciuperca Lake, reading, photography, drawing and boatbuilding workshops, the Ivan Patzaichin fishermen's challenge dedicated to the communities in the Danube Delta, the final of the Discover Rowmania national competition and the exhibition "Heroes of Hungarian nautical sports".The concerts on Saturday evening will feature artists The Kryptonite Sparks, Otet Light and Fire, and Cargo, while in the city center the screening of the film "Baloane de curcubeu" (Rainbow balloons), directed by Iosif Demian.The national conference "United Waters of Romania - an alliance for 2030", organized in partnership with the Department for Durable Development will take place on Sunday and will discuss successful models of durable water management.Rowmania Fest is organized by the Ivan Patzaichin-Mila 23 Association, in partnership with the Tulcea City Hall and the Tulcea County Council.