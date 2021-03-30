Roxen, with 'Amnesia' song, to enter first semi-final of Eurovision contest

Roxen, the artist who will be representing Romania during the Eurovision contest, will be the 13th artist who will step on the stage in Rotterdam, during the first semi-final of the event, on May 18th.

The order for entering the competition, established by the Eurovision producers and approved by Martin Osterdahl, Executive Supervisor of the international contest, was announced on Tuesday by the organizers, informs a press release sent by public broadcaster TVR, to AGERPRES.

"13 is a lucky number for many. The Italians and French have sayings that this number is synonymous with success, and where we are concerned, this year our delegation has 13 people and we are entering the semi-final from the 13th place," declared Liana Stanciu, the head of the Romanian delegation at ESC 2021.

Roxen is also optimistic: "I like the number 13, it has always brought me luck and I hope it will this time as well. I can't wait to step on the Eurovision stage! Hugs and kisses!"

Being designated to represent Romania during the 2020 edition of the Eurovision competition, Roxen launched five songs for the national selection, the song "Alcohol You" being chosen as a winner. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eurovision competition of the year 2020 was canceled, but Roxen remains Romania's representative for the 2021 edition in Rotterdam, with a new song, "Amnesia".

Romania's best performances in this contest were: Twice on the third place (Luminita Anghel & Sistem - Kiev, 2005; Paul Seling and Ovi - Oslo, 2010) and once in the fourth place (Mihai Traistariu - Athens, 2006).

The Romanian Television, member of EBU, is the organizer for the National Selection and has been participating in the European competition since 1993.