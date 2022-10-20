Royal Family: Eugen Simion - important figure of Romanian culture of the past half century

The Romanian Royal Family stated that late academician Eugen Simion was an eminent critic and literary historian, one of the important figures of Romanian culture of the last half century.

"The Royal Family learned with sadness the news of the passing to God of academician Eugen Simion, eminent critic and literary historian, one of the important figures of Romanian culture of the last half century. Eugen Simion studied with Tudor Vianu, George Calinescu, Alexandru Rosetti and Iorgu Iordan and wrote his doctoral thesis under the guidance of Serban Cioculescu. He was the president of the Romanian Academy from 1998 to 2006. The Royal Family sends its condolences to the Romanian Academy and to the family of academician Eugen Simion. May God rest him in peace!," the Romanian Royal Family conveyed on their Facebook page.

Eugen Simion, the former president of the Romanian Academy, died on Tuesday at the age of 89.

On Thursday morning, the coffin with the academician lifeless body was placed at the Academicians' Club located in the headquarters of the Romanian Academy, and this afternoon he was moved to the Great Chapel of the Bellu Orthodox Cemetery.

The funeral service takes place Friday, 12:00hrs, at the Great Chapel of the Bellu Orthodox Cemetery. AGERPRES