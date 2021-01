The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu were vaccinated, on Monday, against COVID-19, informs the Royal House.

"On Monday, January 25, 2021, Her Majesty Margareta and Her Royal Highness Prince Radu received the vaccine against COVID-19. (...). The Royal Family is currently located at the Royal Castle in Savarsin," according to a post on the Royal Family's Facebook page.

According to the same source, the two were vaccinated at a private hospital in Cluj-Napoca.