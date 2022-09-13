 
     
Royal House: Custodian of the Crown Margareta, Prince Radu to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, HRH Margareta, and Prince Consort Radu will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Secretariat reported on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place on September 19 at 11,00 am UK's time (10:00 GMT) at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday, told Agerpres.

This day will be a public holiday in the UK, as the new monarch, Charles III, authorised on Saturday in one of his first orders.

Important world leaders, including the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and representatives of the royal houses are expected to attend the funeral of Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at the age of 96.

