Royal House: Prince Radu participates in the 23rd Marmara Summit, online

Prince Radu participates, on Wednesday and Thursday, in the 23rd Eurasian Economic Summit, the Marmara Group Foundation's Summit, which takes place online this year.

According to the Royal House, following an invitation from the Marmara Group Foundation, on Wednesday, Prince Radu gave a speech on regional cooperation.

The speech, videotaped, was presented to the participants on the first day of the conference.

The works, taking place under the title "The World after COVID-19", are attended by representatives of 45 countries around the world, including political and academic figures, religious leaders and high-ranking civil servants.