Royal House: Servicemen who raced the Veterans Relay to be received on Friday at Elisabeta Palace

The servicemen who raced in the Veterans Relay will be received on Friday by Prince Radu at the Elisabeta Palace, at an event that will see the presence of soldiers who were wounded in war zones, representatives of the National Defense Ministry and members of the Invictus Volunteers Association, the Royal House announced in a release.

Addressing the event which will take place in the palace garden will be Prince Radu, Marius Balau - Secretary of State for Parliament Liaison and Life quality of the National Defense Ministry's staff, and Lt. engineer Marian Ilie - vice-president of the Invictus Volunteers Association.

The eighth Veterans Relay kicked off this year on October 1, ran through all of Romania's counties and ended on October 25, Romanian Army Day. 800 Invictus volunteers from all over the country, runners and cyclists covered the three history-laden routes of the event totaling about 3,800 kilometers, from Marasesti, Chisinau and Fagaras to northern Carei, in a tribute to Romania's heroes of yesterday and today.

The Invictus Volunteers Association has been under the High Patronage of Prince Radu since 2016.