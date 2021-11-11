 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Royal House: Servicemen who raced the Veterans Relay to be received on Friday at Elisabeta Palace

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Palatul Elisabeta

The servicemen who raced in the Veterans Relay will be received on Friday by Prince Radu at the Elisabeta Palace, at an event that will see the presence of soldiers who were wounded in war zones, representatives of the National Defense Ministry and members of the Invictus Volunteers Association, the Royal House announced in a release.

Addressing the event which will take place in the palace garden will be Prince Radu, Marius Balau - Secretary of State for Parliament Liaison and Life quality of the National Defense Ministry's staff, and Lt. engineer Marian Ilie - vice-president of the Invictus Volunteers Association.

The eighth Veterans Relay kicked off this year on October 1, ran through all of Romania's counties and ended on October 25, Romanian Army Day. 800 Invictus volunteers from all over the country, runners and cyclists covered the three history-laden routes of the event totaling about 3,800 kilometers, from Marasesti, Chisinau and Fagaras to northern Carei, in a tribute to Romania's heroes of yesterday and today.

The Invictus Volunteers Association has been under the High Patronage of Prince Radu since 2016.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.