Royalty Day: Crown Custodian whishes Romanians 'Many Happy Returns'

Crown Custodian Margareta wishes Romanians "Many Happy Returns", on May 10 - Royalty Day.
"Her Majesty Margareta and the entire Royal Family wishes Romanians "Many Happy Returns" on the occasion of May 10, Romania's State Independence Day, modern Romania's Day! 10 May is also the Day of Romania's Royalty, celebrating the crowning of Prince Carol I (1866) and the proclamation of the Kingdom of Romania (1881)," the website www.romaniaregala.ro writes on Friday.
The day of 10 May was declared a national holiday in Romania through Law no. 103/2015. According to the normative act, on this occasion Parliament, the President of Romania, the Government and the other central and local public authorities organize cultural and artistic events for the celebration of this day.
10 May was a national holiday in the period when the kingdom was the form of government in Romania.
On May 10, 1866, Carol I was proclaimed King of Romania, and on May 10, 1881, the kingdom was proclaimed.
According to the explanatory memorandum of Law 103/2015, May 10 is also related to the proclamation of the State Independence of Romania. Although this had taken place on 9/21 May 1877, at the extraordinary session of the Assembly of Deputies, on the next day, namely on 10/22 May 1877, the Law of the abolition of the tribute to the the Ottoman Porte was promulgated by Carol I.
From 1866 until the moment of King Mihai's abdication on December 30, 1947, May 10 was the National Day of Romania.