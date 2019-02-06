Ruling coalition meets again to discuss about 2019 budget

A new meeting of the ruling coalition on the 2019 state budget topic takes place on Wednesday at the Palace of Parliament.

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu came to Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea's office, where discussions on the 2019 budget draft are to be continued.Subsequently, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Deputy Varujan Vosganian also arrived at Dragnea's office.According to some political sources, also invited to attend the discussions were representatives of Transport Ministry and Romania's Association of Municipalities.Representatives of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will also participate in the meeting, according to the quoted source.The leaders of the ruling coalition also carried out talks on Monday and Tuesday on the same topic, namely the 2019 state budget.Mainly discussed was the issue of budget earmarks for local communities, in the context in which, last week, the Association of Municipalities of Romania categorically denied the proposals of the Public Finance Ministry regarding the full takeover of certain categories of decentralised expenditures and requested the Executive to assume entirely, from the state budget, the expenses related to child protection and the protection of persons with disabilities, according to the governing programme.