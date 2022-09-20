Ruling coalition starts 2023 national budget talks

The ruling coalition has started discussions on the 2023 national budget, aiming to finalise them in November, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu announced on Tuesday.

"Talks on the next year budget have begun in the coalition. I have already announced that it will be the first time in Romania's post December 1989 history when we start talks on the budget to complete them in November. You know how voting was done on Romania's budget: fast forward on Christmas Eve," said Ciolacu, at the Parliament House.

He added that Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is collecting proposals from all ministers that could be included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan after negotiations with the European Commission, including on state pensions.

"With the draft, we will go to Brussels to negotiate. It is possible that both the prime minister and I will go together to conduct these negotiations with the European Commission," said the PSD national leader. AGERPRES