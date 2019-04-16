Ruling PSD's National ExecComm demands ministries' reorganisation, less bosses in counties, says leader Dragnea

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed. n.) on Wednesday adopted a decision calling on the Gov't members to re-organise ministries within 45 days so as to cut down the number of bosses in their county structures.

"A second decision - the ministers were demanded that within 45 days they act to the re-organisation of their ministries, so that the counties count for fewer bosses. There are ministries with seven, eight, nine county structures, services. For instance, Agriculture has nine (such structures, ed. n.). A farmer has to go to nine various locations, usually in the county residence city. The number of the chief positions can be reduced, so that [the farmer, ed. n.] can go to one place, nobody will be sacked, but some heads will switch to execution positions. This re-organisation process must include the decentralisation they have somewhat forgotten in the last two years, even if we have kept on talking about it," the PSD leader Liviu Dragnea said at the end of the CExN of PSD meeting.

