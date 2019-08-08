Runway 2 of Henri Coanda International Airport to undergo overhaul repairs next spring

Runway 2 of Henri Coanda International Airport will undergo overhaul repairs next spring, with the contract for its complete restoration having already been signed, worth 107 million lei, the director general of National Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB), George-Alexandru Ivan told a Thursday's press conference.

"Currently, normal repair are underway on both runways. Now Runway 1 is under repair. A contract was signed a month ago for overhaul repairs on Runway 2. These works have not been carried out for 27 years. In spring we will start overhauling work on Runway 2. It will be completely rebuilt, it will be partially closed, one third at a time, followed by a total closure for a very short period of time," he said.The head of the CNAB admitted that some of the works will overlap with the EURO 2020, but said that it is not about those that will involve closing the runway.The value of the contract for the overhaul repairs to be made on Runway 2 amounts to 107 million lei (over 22 million euro), and the works will take 6 months.The Delta taxiway will also be modernized, the cost of repairs being estimated below 30 million lei (over 6.3 million euro)."We will have modernization work on the Delta taxiway. Next week we will sign for Delta. Overhaul repairs have not been done for 25 years. For Delta we have not yet awarded the contract. The estimated value is below 30 million lei," explained the CNAB director.According to him, Delta is a taxiway used by planes before take-off and mainly after landing."We are modernizing the Delta taxiway and then we can start on Runway 2. Delta is very important and it is very important to analyze the works until the end of the year because, without the Delta taxiway, we cannot start the works on Runway 2," said Ivan.In the case of Delta, the deadline for the completion of the works is about 4 and a half months, without design.