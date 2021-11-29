Russian Ambassador for December 1: Russia is interested in maintaining pragmatic good neighbour relations with Romania

Russia is interested in maintaining pragmatic good neighbour relations, of reciprocal advantage, with Romania, stability and security in the Black Sea region, based on the existing regional formats to consolidate trust, successfully tested, with respect for the legitimate national interests of all riparian states, said the Russian Federation's Ambassador to Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, on Monday, in a message on the occasion of December 1.

"I wish you health, peace, prosperity and success in the development of your country, including in overcoming the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the economic issues associated to it," said the diplomat.

In this context, the ambassador spoke of the diplomatic dialogue between the two countries.

"I am convinced that the resumption of a construction bilateral political dialogue, reciprocally respectful, as well as the promotion of cooperation in various domains, especially the economic, commercial and humanitarian ones, would satisfy the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries, which have interacted numerous times in the spirit of friendship and reciprocal assistance along their history," said Valery Kuzmin in his message.

AGERPRES