Russian Ambassador: 'If I were to say, in short, what we need - it's the political benevolence of Bucharest authorities'

Russia, Romania relations could have been much better, with the "political benevolence" of the Bucharest authorities," Russian Federation Ambassador Valery Kuzmin told a press conference on Thursday.

Read also: Krichbaum: If past years' rulings were declared non-compliant, lawsuits could be barred under statute of limitations

"For the moment, our relation is the same as last year and, in short, I'd say that it could have been a lot better," Kuzmin said.

He told about the moment before he took the mission in Bucharest: "I remember the message I received in 2016, when I left for Bucharest, from the Minister and from my President. They promised me an easy life and said that we should make efforts for better relations between our states."

The Russian Ambassador said that, in order for that objective to be reached, there is need of "political benevolence."

"If I were to say what we need, in short - is the political benevolence of the Bucharest authorities. In our troubled world, with all those treaties being broken, turning to nothing overnight, (...) it is hard to make predictions in the long run. But we must stay optimistic," he said.

According to Valery Kuzmin, trade exchanges between Romania and the Russian Federation increased by 20 per cent. In 2018, the estimates indicated trade exchanges worth 5 billion US dollars between the two countries, said the diplomat. AGERPRES .